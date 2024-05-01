Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 74,129 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,561,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 744,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $3,253,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.49. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

