Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Hibbett as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

