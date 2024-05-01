Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medifast alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 201,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $109.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $307,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medifast

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.