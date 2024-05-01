Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,929 shares of company stock valued at $563,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

