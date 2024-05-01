LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $67,160,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 595,431 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

