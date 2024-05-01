M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein Sells 19,200 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in M/I Homes by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

