M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.