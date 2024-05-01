Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,022 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAST. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 265,482 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 447,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 286,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 267,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

TAST opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

