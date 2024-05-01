Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 8,186 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Brightcove worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,435,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,541 shares of company stock worth $102,598. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of BCOV opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

