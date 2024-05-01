Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 258.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth about $351,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $234.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.62. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

