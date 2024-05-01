Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 19,740 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

