Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Infinera were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314,856 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,787 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,909,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,141,000 after acquiring an additional 237,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,281,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

