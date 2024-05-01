Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 34,857 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,866,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 3,064,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,435,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 234,810 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,907,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 191,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,647,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 317,059 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEA stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

