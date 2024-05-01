Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in eGain were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 117.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.54. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. eGain had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

