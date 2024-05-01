Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 39.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.54.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 179,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,977,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

