Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $54,000 Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 40,066 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 992,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 245,494 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,128 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.85% and a negative net margin of 3,223.34%. Research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.55 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company develops NGM707, an immunoglobulin-like transcript 2/ immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 dual antagonist monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced metastatic solid tumors; and Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

