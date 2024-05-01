Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $81,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE RYAM opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $244.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

