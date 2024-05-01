Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $75,000 in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $27,842.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,015,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,334,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $27,842.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,015,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,334,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 182,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,562,215.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 584,322 shares of company stock valued at $877,114 and have sold 650,954 shares valued at $1,170,162. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

