Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $35,000 Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 2,363.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.64. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

