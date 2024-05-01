Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Cara Therapeutics worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARA. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

