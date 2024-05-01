Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $620.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

