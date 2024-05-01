Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 57 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 57 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($189.74).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 62 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($188.47).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 1.5 %
MKS opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.84. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 157.20 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 293.20 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
