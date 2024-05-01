Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 57 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 57 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($189.74).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 62 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($188.47).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 1.5 %

MKS opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.84. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 157.20 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 293.20 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.89) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.65).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

