Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.