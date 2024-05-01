Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Craig B. Reynolds Sells 40,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Masimo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $190.82. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.43.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

