McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.67.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $273.07 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

