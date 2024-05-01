Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $128.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $128,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 86.6% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 348,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

