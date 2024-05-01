Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Meritage Homes worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

