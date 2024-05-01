Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Up 11.1%

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 24,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 292,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.26 ($0.02).

Get Metals One alerts:

Metals One Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alastair Clayton acquired 500,000 shares of Metals One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,280.62). Company insiders own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.