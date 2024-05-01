MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim Acquires 695 Shares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $16,575.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,543.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sam Sang-Koo Shim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 1,900 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $45,410.00.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance
MCBS stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $579.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.57. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.23.
MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MetroCity Bankshares
Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MetroCity Bankshares
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.