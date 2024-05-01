MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.34.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

