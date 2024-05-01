MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 140,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

