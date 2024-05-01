Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

