MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Buys 1,000 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $20,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $317.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOFG. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Stories

