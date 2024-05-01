MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Buys 1,000 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $20,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %
MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $317.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.
MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on MOFG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MidWestOne Financial Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.