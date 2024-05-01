Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,129,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MOD opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.