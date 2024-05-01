Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $412.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $453.00 to $412.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $398.55.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $342.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.33.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

