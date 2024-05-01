Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Rakesh Sharma Buys 9,202 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 9,202 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,082.70).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 215.40 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,656.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,230.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

