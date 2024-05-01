Morgan Stanley Upgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Equal Weight

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $118,363 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

