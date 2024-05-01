Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 1,300 Shares

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.20 on Wednesday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.08 and a 12-month high of C$17.72. The stock has a market cap of C$573.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

