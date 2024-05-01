Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 238 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,118.20 ($2,660.72).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 255 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,060.40 ($2,588.12).
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 242 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,057 ($2,583.85).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 868 ($10.90) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.90) and a one year high of GBX 946 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 865.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3,773.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
