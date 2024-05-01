MRC Global (MRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRC opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

