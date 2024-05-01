MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 343,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.