Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGNE. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Neurogene Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $19,268,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

