New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 829 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Renasant worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Renasant by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Renasant by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

