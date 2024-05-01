New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,553,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $124,319,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

