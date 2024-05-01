New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Pentair worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $21,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 259,385 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $14,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,745 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

NYSE PNR opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

