New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.