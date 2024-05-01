New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,452 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 197,122 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 689,941 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,037,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 436,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Insider Transactions at NRG Energy
In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
NRG Energy Price Performance
Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.