New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,452 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 197,122 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 689,941 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,037,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 436,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.