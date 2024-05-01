New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Agree Realty worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 526,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,155,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,482 shares of company stock worth $2,397,572 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 174.12%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

