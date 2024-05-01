New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

