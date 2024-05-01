New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.64 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,322 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,313,021 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

